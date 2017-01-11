Police searching for missing Norfolk mother

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find a Norfolk mother who went missing last week.

Investigators say 32-year-old Reshaunda Gerald was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. She was walking near the intersection of Olney Road and Lincoln Street.

Gerald’s family says her disappearance is extremely out of character. Her three children are currently be taken care of by other relatives and friends.

Gerald was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fur on the inside, blue jeans with holes in the knee, and pink and black Nike Jordan sneakers. Police described her as being about 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighing 110 pounds, with a slender build. She has blue hair, brown eyes, a dark complexion, a mole located under her right eye, a tattoo on her neck with the word “RIFE” and a tattoo on her chest with the word “MULE” connected by angel wings.

Gerald is known to frequent the Youngs Park community and typically walks wherever she’s going.

If you see Gerald or know anything about her whereabouts, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.