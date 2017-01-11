Police arrest suspect in July robbery at Hampton pizza shop

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Hampton pizza shop.

54-year-old Brian Gale, of Newport News, is charged with one count each of robbery, breaking and entering, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, wearing a mask in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

At 10:10 p.m. on July 3, 2016, officers were called to Ricco’s Pizza, located in the first block of W. Mercury Boulevard, for a robbery. Police say the suspect entered through a back door, showed a gun and demanded money. After he got cash, the suspect ran out, heading toward Green Street. The suspect fired one shot inside the business and one shot after leaving, according to police.

No one was injured.

Gale remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.