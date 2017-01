NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon on Westminster Avenue in Norfolk.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com the call came in around 1:20 a.m. One person reportedly has a gunshot wound to the side.

Dispatchers say the injury appears to be non life-threatening. The person was alert and conscious when officers arrived on scene.

