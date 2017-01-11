ODU offense starting to find rhythm thanks to consecutive career nights

NORFOLK (WAVY) – It was no secret at the start of the season. While Old Dominion’s defense proved it could be formidable, the offensive production, or lack-there-of, might have cost the Monarchs a win or two.

That’s not been the case over the past two contests at Western Kentucky and Marshall.

Though it was an overtime loss in which the ODU defense (without an injured Brandan Stith most of the night), the offense put up 86 points, led by Ahmad Caver’s career high 26 points.

“I was just in a groove,” said Caver on Wednesday. “I knew I needed to have a big game. Didn’t know that big, but just a great game all around.” B.J. Stith also added a career-best 21 that night, and he wasn’t finished.

The following game at Western Kentucky, he topped that by dropping in 22 points. The night would belong to Zoran Talley, who seemed unstoppable, scoring a career-high 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. “The rim, the ball, everything just felt great,” said Talley. “Every time I let the ball out my hand, I felt like it was going in.”

The Monarchs won that game 79-67, and now head into Thursday’s home game against Southern Miss riding a wave of offensive momentum.