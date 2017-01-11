New Taco Bell taco has fried chicken shell

(WSPA) — Taco Bell is going nationwide with a new taco that has a fried chicken shell.

It’s called the Naked Chicken Chalupa, according to the Taco Bell website.

The chalupa will hit stores on January 26.

The shell is made of fried, white-meat chicken with Mexican spices and seasoning.

The chalupa contains lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch.

The price is listed as $2.99. The website says it will also be sold in a $5 box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco and Medium Drink.