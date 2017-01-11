New legislative session to kick off Wednesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The Virginia General Assembly is set to kick off its 2017 session Wednesday.

The session officially starts at noon, though lawmakers and Gov. Terry McAuliffe will gather earlier for a prayer breakfast.

McAuliffe will give his annual address to lawmakers Wednesday evening, where he’s expected to explain his priorities for his last year in office.

The 45-day session will see lawmakers battling over the state budget problems and jockeying for attention in an election year. Virginia has an estimated $1.26 billion shortfall for fiscal years 2016 through 2018.

When they meet, Virginia lawmakers will be carrying on a nearly four century-old tradition. The Virginia House of Delegates is the successor to the British colonial House of Burgesses, which first met in Jamestown in 1619.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc will be in Richmond for the start of the session. Look for updates online and on WAVY News 10 later today.

