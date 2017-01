NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a game we have all played at one point-talking about Monopoly.

The game may be getting a digital face lift later this year — and it’s up to us if we want it to happen.

Iconic pieces like the thimble or shoe may get replaced with a laughing emoji face or even a hashtag. The company launched this website for fans to go to so they can vote whether they want or do not want the changes.

The new version of Monopoly will hit stores this fall.