Meals on Wheels program delivers food to seniors before snow hits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Snow and ice makes it difficult for programs like Meals on Wheels to deliver to our seniors.

However, local organizations like the Peninsula Agency on Aging have a plan in place when Mother Nature creates dangerous travel conditions.

Hattie Robinson relies on the meals to get her daily nutrients.

“I thought I was on death’s bed, because I was in the hospital for two months,” said Robinson. “I could barely walk and at first I didn’t want the meals, but then I realized I can’t stand and cook.”

Robinson now has a cracked tailbone and she can barely walk, let alone cook. So, someone else does the cooking for her and volunteers like Jerry Dodson deliver it straight to her door.

Even when the snow and ice affect the roads, the Peninsula Agency on Aging has a plan in place. They delivered boxes with canned good days before the snow storm.

Vice President of Community Services Gerald Patesel says they delivered the shelf staple meals to 420 seniors on Friday.

“We have procedures in place so we have the shelf staple meals stored at the office, so we know if there is a problem or we won’t be able to deliver that we can get out that morning,” said Patesel.

Rosina Armfield, 97, says the meal she got last week helped her through the weekend.

“I don’t cook, so that’s a big help,” said Armfield.

And it’s not just about food, it’s friendship.

“I look forward to them between 11 and 12 to come to that door,” said Robinson. “When you’re spirits are down because your illnesses and you can’t get out and do the things you want to do, so God sends somebody to help you.”

For some, it’s the only conversation they may have all day long.

“I love them,” said Robinson. “I don’t know where they get these people from but I think they go into the heavens and pull out all the angels and bring them to me. I love them.”

The Peninsula Agency on Aging delivered 143,000 meals in 2016.