Herring to announce multi-million dollar grant for sexual assault reforms

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Wednesday is expected to announced a new multi-million dollar grant to continue sexual reforms.

A news release from Herring’s office notes the funding will help start the next phase of a project to clear a backlog of untested PERK kits.

Herring and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced a bill in April that sought to test thousands of untested rape kits.

The attorney general is also expected to talk about how the funding will support “system-wide enhancements” to how the state handles sexual assaults.

Herring’s announcement is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. in Richmond.

