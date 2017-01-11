Man accused of throwing corrosive liquid on officer appears in court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man arrested and charged with assault for a Monday incident involving a Norfolk police officer faced a judge Wednesday.

Dale Patrick Bright, 51, of Virginia Beach, made a short General District court appearance. He entered the courtroom escorted by deputies in riot gear.

Bright began by telling the judge, “It’s not my fault.”

Judge Joan Mahoney then told him she wasn’t there to discuss the charges.

During his arraignment, Bright told Judge Mahoney that he didn’t have money for an attorney, so she appointed someone from the public defender’s office to represent him.

Bright continued to mumble about terrorism before being escorted out of the court room.

According to investigators, a Norfolk police sergeant was exiting the Dunkin’ Donuts at 841 North Military Highway when a man walked up and threw some sort of liquid into his face.

Police say the sergeant was not on a call at the time. A preliminary investigation found that the incident was unprovoked.

Despite his injuries, the sergeant chased the suspect while calling for backup.

The sergeant and assisting officers caught up with the suspect in the 5700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard a short while later and took Bright in to custody. He was charged with malicious wounding by means of a caustic substance.

The officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with significant burn injuries to his eyes, face, neck and hands, but his injuries are considered non life-threatening. He was released from the hospital Monday evening.

Police have not released a motive behind the attack.

Bright is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings was the only reporter in the courtroom. Look for a full report tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.