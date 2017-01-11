In The Kitchen: Tortelloni With Homemade Ricotta and Roasted Veggies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Russell Sawyer from Bodega on Granby joined us in the kitchen today. Chef Sawyer made Tortelloni with homemade Ricotta served with roasted veggies, Dave and Dee’s mushrooms, brown butter, shaved manchego and smoked paprika.

Bodega on Granby is one the 17 restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week which is kicking off this Sunday.

Bodega on Granby

442 Granby Street

Norfolk

(757) 622-8527

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

“Cuisine and Be Seen”

Starts Sunday, January 15th

17 participating restaurants – lunch and dinner specials

DowntownNorfolk.org

You can also connect on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.