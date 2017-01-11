In The Kitchen: Tortelloni With Homemade Ricotta and Roasted Veggies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Russell Sawyer from Bodega on Granby joined us in the kitchen today. Chef Sawyer made Tortelloni with homemade Ricotta served with roasted veggies, Dave and Dee’s mushrooms, brown butter, shaved manchego and smoked paprika.
Bodega on Granby is one the 17 restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week which is kicking off this Sunday.
Bodega on Granby
442 Granby Street
Norfolk
(757) 622-8527
Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week
“Cuisine and Be Seen”
Starts Sunday, January 15th
17 participating restaurants – lunch and dinner specials
DowntownNorfolk.org
You can also connect on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.