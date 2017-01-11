In the Audience: Portsmouth Black History Month Events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Your eyes and ears will be delighted throughout the next few weeks as Black History is celebrated through song, dance and exhibits for all ages. The Children’s Museum of Virginia, Brighton Elementary School and the Portsmouth Colored Library Museum are all venues for these wonderful events.

Portsmouth Celebrates Black History 2017

For more information about events, visit ChildrensMuseumVA.com or call (757) 393-5258

You can also visit the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum at PortsVaAfricanAmericanHeritage.com