Hampton police: Robbery suspect wore one pink glove, one yellow glove

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to identify a man who robbed a Metro PCS store in Hampton.

At 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, officers were called to a robbery at the Metro PCS store located in the first block of N. Mallory Street.

Police say the suspect entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money. After he got some cash, the suspect ran from the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves and writing on the front, a yellow glove on his left hand, a pink glove on his right hand and a black mask.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.