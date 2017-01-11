Get a Look at What Makes Toyota Safety Sense

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cars, trucks and SUV’s are safer than ever in 2017, and one car maker, Toyota is making significant strides in keeping you safe when you hit the road.

Toyota has Advanced Integrated Safety in all new models which is called Toyota Safety Sense. We caught up with Michael Boyland about this great safety feature and checked out the 2017 Toyota Highlander and surprising 2017 Toyota Prius Hybrid.

For more information visit Toyota.com or contact a local Toyota dealership.

And don’t forget to Visit Toyota at the 2017 Hampton Roads Auto Show. You can Ride & Drive the Highlander, RAV4, Sienna and Tacoma all weekend!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Toyota.