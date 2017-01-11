Dominion Power working electrical issue in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An electrical issue on Tazewell Street in downtown Norfolk could affect a few business in the area, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Tazewell for a report about smoke emitting from a manhole cover. A construction worker in the area had noticed the smoke.

Norfolk fire crews have restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Granby Street between Market Street and Brooke Avenue.

Virginia Dominion Power crews were called to the scene to assist. Dominion is working to resolve an electrical problem and will be turning off electrical services in the area in one to two hours.

Fire officials say the following business could be affected:

The Loraine at 245 Granby Street

The Anchor Brew House at 237 Granby Street

Greenwood Condominium at 237 Granby Street

The Big Easy at 111 Tazewell Street

Fitness Gym at 111 Tazewell Street

