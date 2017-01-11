Counting Kindness – Helping a Virginia Beach Teacher

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) – A beloved First Colonial High School teacher was badly injured in a house fire. His students want to help him and his family get back on their feet.

Jay Lane, who is a math instructor at F.C., and his 12-year-old son jumped from the second story of a burning home in Richmond. That home belonged to Lane’s parents. They both died in the blaze. Jay Lane reportedly broke his back. While on winter break, his students found out what happened and set out to help. Bailey Field and Brooke Coppla spearheaded a fundraiser to help Mr. Lane and his son with medical costs.

They set up a Go Fund Me account with a goal of $15,000.00.

If you would like to contribute visit, www.gofundme.com/mr-lane-and-his-son

