Community help needed to solve young Newport News mother’s murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for the community’s help to solve the homicide of a 23-year-old woman.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of Marcus Drive on January 5, after a neighbor found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard says the neighbor noticed Montia Poindexter’s front door open and went inside to investigate.

Maynard says Poindexter was pronounced dead at the scene, but her three-year-old son, who was also inside the home, was not harmed.

“If anybody knows anything, if you don’t want to come forward for the police, come forward for the three-year-old child that will no longer see his mother,” Maynard said.

Maynard says police do not have any suspect information and are hoping the public can help.

“Without the the community’s help, there’s a lot of stuff that could go unsolved. Our detectives do an amazing job in investigating homicides and other violent crimes but with the community’s help, we could solve a lot more.”

Brandy Bowman, who worked with Poindexter at Kingsmill Resort, is also hoping someone will speak out about the crime.

“I hope somebody will come forth and say something. I don’t care if you have to do this in privacy — if you have to write a letter, email, text message — do it for her family’s sake, her son’s sake, so she can rest at ease,” Bowman said.

Bowman says she first met Poindexter last summer and that it was one of the greatest days of her life.

“Personality, I can’t describe it. She was just one of them people that walks in a room and lights up. Her beauty is one thing but when you talk to her, it takes your breathe away because you think most of the girls who are beautiful don’t act like that,” she said.

Bowman says she was upset to find out that Poindexter, who was full of life and had big dreams, was killed in a violent way.

“I never could understand why someone could hurt her. I didn’t understand how they didn’t know what a great creature she was,” she said.

Bowman says family and friends are holding a vigil on January 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Abbington Landing Apartments on Marcus Drive.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help cover funeral costs for Poindexter. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information about this homicide, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.