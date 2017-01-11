Coffee shop’s open sign draws controversy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Are there more sign squabbles for a Norfolk business?

Remember Mr. Wiggles? He was the inflatable mascot who welcomed people to The Coffee Tree. Later, he welcomed controversy from the City of Norfolk when zoning told The Coffee Tree the mascot had to go.

“Figured just to play nice, I’d take him down for the new year and then we put a different open sign up,” Rapisardi said.

He went back to basics and put up an open sign.

“I put that up so that people can see us coming from Colonial Avenue in both ways,” he said.

Business brewed as usual inside The Coffee Tree — until last week. That’s when employee Niki Bennett said before noon, a city inspector came in looking to see their permits.

Bennett said he asked to see their paperwork. She said he found nothing wrong with The Coffee Tree’s paper work, but their sign was a different story.

“He went on to complain about our flashing signs and the signs out front,” she said. “And how we’re not permitted to have those signs.”

A lit up “coffee” sign in the front window and the new open sign drew complaints.

“He said if it’s not taken care of, he can come back and fine us and it will be addressed again,” she said.

10 On Your Side talked to the city. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

The open sign flashes and scrolls. The owner knows he can’t have this type of sign. We never told the owner he would be fined. In addition, we don’t expect the sign to be removed, just not flash or scroll. These scheduled visits are done with the owner and part of our special exception process. We’re not just showing up. “

“Man, I had no idea they were coming here,” Rapisardi said. “If people don’t know we are here, know we are open, they are just going to drive by.”

Now, it’s just a sign of frustration in Park Place.