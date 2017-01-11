Bryant and Stratton College: Still Time for Winter Enrollment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are looking to begin, complete or further your education, Bryant & Stratton could be the perfect fit. Winter classes have begun, but it’s not to late to start earning credits toward a degree or certificate today. On-campus child care and a growing athletic and music program are just a few of the amenities students can enjoy.

Rapid Registration

Now thru January 23rd

10am to 6pm

www.bryantstratton.edu

To schedule an appointment, please call

Virginia Beach (757) 499-7900

Hampton (757) 896-6001

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant and Stratton College.