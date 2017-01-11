Man hit by gunfire in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Newport News.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive at 5:31 p.m. Police got to the scene and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was inside a home when he was hit by the gunfire. There were two bullet holes through the back window of the home.

Authorities have not released any suspect information. An investigation is underway.

