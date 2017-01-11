Gov. McAuliffe to deliver State of the Commonwealth address

WATCH: Governor Terry McAuliffe delivers the State of the Commonwealth address at 7 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Governor Terry McAuliffe will deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address to lawmakers Wednesday night.

In it, the governor is expected to explain his priorities for his last year in office.

The Virginia General Assembly kicked off its 2017 session Wednesday.

McAuliffe is predicting a productive working relationship with Republican lawmakers during this year’s legislative session, which he said will focus on improving mental health services and stemming opioid abuse.

The governor, a Democrat, faces long odds on getting key parts of his agenda through a GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Still, McAuliffe told the media Wednesday that he expects to work well with Republican lawmakers on issues such as reforming the state’s economic development agency and addressing an estimated $1.26 billion shortfall.

McAuliffe is entering his fourth and final year in office. His speech is also expected to tout his work during his first three years, particularly in the areas of economic development, transportation and education.

