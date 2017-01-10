Winter storm takes a bite out of local blood supply

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The winter weather is taking a bite out of the area’s blood supply.

The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm for volunteers to help make up for the big losses over the past few days. 39 blood drives were called off and 200 platelet donors canceled.

The Red Cross needs to collect at least 500 blood units a day to keep up with local demand. The platelet donations help trauma and cancer patients.

“We don’t want to get to a point when we see patients having to hold off on surgeries or there’s a need that comes up and the products are not there we want to make sure we stock the shelves,” said Red Cross Communication Manager Bernadette Jay.

Platelet donations take a bit more time — about two and a half hours — then blood donations but regular donor, Susan Rainville, told 10 On Your Side it is worth it.

“It’s a warding off the need because I’m giving, its kind of like my good luck charm, I haven’t had a need and nobody in my family has really had a need to have blood.”

If you can donate or would like to set up a blood drive, you can do it online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.