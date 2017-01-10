Virginia legislative session begins Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) – The Virginia General Assembly is set to kick off its 2017 session Wednesday.

The session officially starts at noon, though lawmakers and Gov. Terry McAuliffe will gather earlier for a prayer breakfast. The governor will give his annual address to lawmakers Wednesday evening, where he’s expected to explain his priorities for his last year in office.

The 45-day session will see lawmakers battling over the state budget problems and jockeying for attention in an election year.

Virginia has an estimated $1.26 billion shortfall for fiscal years 2016 through 2018, driven largely by lower-than-expected income and sales tax collections. A key focus of the budget work will be on state employee pay.

Lawmakers will also be considering a variety of spending and policy proposals aimed at improving the state’s mental health care. McAuliffe is proposing $31.7 million in new funds to bolster mental health care and substance abuse treatment.

Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth is being investigated by federal authorities and has come under withering criticism from state officials and civil rights groups after the death of two inmates there. Several Hampton Roads delegates and senators have proposed legislation regarding mental health, such as screening arrested persons before they are admitted to a jail, increasing the role community service boards play in jails and giving more oversight in jail deaths to the Board of Corrections.

Delegate Barry Knight (R – Virginia Beach) wants to make it easier to remove sand from the back of homes and to cut through bureaucratic red tape.

“I am going to put in that residents can get a general permit in Virginia Beach, the land owner gets the permit, and goes to the Wetlands Board, who reviews it and says ‘yes’ or ‘no,'” he told 10 On Your Side last month.

Also in December, Senator Tommy Norment (R – James City County) spoke to 10 On Your Side about his new support for decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.

“As you know, I am in Williamsburg, and I represent a lot of college students. I think it is crazy for these punitive measures coming down for modest amounts of marijuana… I am not for legalizing marijuana, just decriminalizing it.”

10 On Your Side will have a crew in Richmond Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.