Virginia Beach starts to thaw after snow storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday started off with a chill in Virginia Beach. Side roads and neighborhood streets continued to be a hazard. As the day went on, the rising temperatures and sun started to thaw out the chilly Resort City.

Since Saturday, Benjamin Garvin and his family haven’t tried to leave their house.

“A car came across the median through the bushes here and kept going and going,” he said, showing the damage. “It didn’t stop.”

The wreckage left behind by a long-gone car lines a street Garvin would rather not drive on.

“It’s solid ice all the way through,” he said. “It is ice all the way around.”

Side streets across the area were still icy Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of ice in most of the neighborhoods,” Martin the mailman said of his route.

By the middle of the day, Martin got some help from Mother Nature. The temperatures jumped above freezing. Slowly, the spraying of slush replaced the grind of the snow plow.

Along Shore Drive, the sun beat down on the mounds on snow and thawed out neighborhoods.

“Snow melting, snow melting,” Benjamin Garvin said when asked what he looked forward to. “I got a lot of running around to do.”