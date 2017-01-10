Two Norfolk homes struck by gunfire Tuesday morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Norfolk Police say two homes on Marietta Avenue were struck by bullets Tuesday morning.

Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to the first residence, located in the 1000 block of Marrietta Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. for a shots fired call. When police arrived, the owner stated they heard gun shots and their home was struck by gunfire.

It was later discovered that a second home, located in the 900 block of Marietta Avenue, was also struck by gunfire. The homeowner stated that when they came home Monday morning, they found three bullet holes in their front door. They were unsure when the incident occurred.

Police say there were no injuries reported in either incident.