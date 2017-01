CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)- Chesapeake Police are looking for three suspects who stole a 60 inch television from a store on New Year’s Day.

Kelly Elliott with the Chesapeake Police Department said the television was stolen from a department store located in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Blvd.

Police ask anyone with information about the identities of these individuals to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.