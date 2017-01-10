Tanker accident closes part of Route 460 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tanker truck and a pickup were involved in an accident in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called to the accident in the 3300 block of Pruden Boulevard at 12:51 p.m.

Authorities say the pickup truck was stopped at a red light when the tanker swerved to avoid hitting it. The tanker hit the back corner of the pickup before running off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the tanker was treated at the scene for non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital.

The tanker was hauling about 8,000 gallons of fuel. The tank was not punctured and is not leaking.

Hazmat crews from Suffolk and Portsmouth, along with two private tankers, are working to get the fuel from the tanker before it can be moved from the ditch.

One westbound lane of Route 460, Pruden Boulevard and part of Robs Drive are closed. The closure will likely last several hours.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

