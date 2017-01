TABB, Va. (WAVY)- The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office are looking to question two men in reference to a stolen cell phone.

The sheriff’s office said an iPhone 7 was stolen from the basketball court area at the Tabb YMCA on December 27, 2016.

Please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at 757 890-4999 if you have seen these men or have any tips regarding the theft.