Special Election in Virginia Beach today

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in the 85th District will head to the polls today to pick a new Delegate.

This after Republican Scott Taylor left when he became Congressman for Virginia’s 2nd District.

Democrat Cheryl Turpin is running against Republican N.D. “Rocky” Holcomb, the Third. The winner will represent several areas of Virginia Beach in the House side of the General Assembly including Larkspur, Aragona, Mt. Trashmore, Fairfield and Arrowhead.

There are several other elections in other parts of Virginia today that could effectively change control of the General Assembly from Republicans to Democrats.