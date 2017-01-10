Many city services resume Tuesday following snowfall

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Temperatures will finally get above freezing Tuesday and the conditions of roads still covered in snow and ice since Saturday should greatly improve as a result.

Most public school districts were closed again Tuesday, but some city services have resumed.

Chesapeake

The Circuit Court and Clerk’s office, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court and General District Court remained closed Tuesday. All city offices and facilities reopened at 10 a.m. The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was cancelled.

All trash collections will be delayed this week. Residents should place their cans at the curb on their normal collection day and crews will resume pickup when conditions improve. Place the cans clear of any obstructions, including piled snow.

Hampton

City offices had a delayed opening of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Courts remained closed. The city reminds drivers to use caution; even roads that appear clear may have a thin sheet of ice. Crews have been working in 12-hour shifts since Friday and continue to do so. City Manager Mary Bunting said, “Our main roads are looking much better, but neighborhood streets remain covered in snow and ice. In addition to extremely low temperatures, today was somewhat overcast meaning the sun did not assist in the melting of these side roads.”

All trash, recycle and bulk collections for Monday, January 9 have been moved to Wednesday. Tuesday’s normal collections have been moved to Thursday. Thursday’s collections will now be on Friday and Friday’s collections will be picked up on Saturday.

Newport News

Newport News Circuit Court, Juvenile Domestic Relations Court, and General District Court are closed Tuesday.

Trash, recycling and bulk waste pickup was cancelled for Tuesday. Crews will resume collections on Wednesday. All collections for the week will be postponed two days from your normal collection day.

Norfolk

All City courts are closed again Tuesday. City offices, recreation centers and libraries reopened at 10 a.m. Tuesday. City offices returned to normal business hours.

If your normal trash and recycling collection day is Tuesday, pickup will take place as scheduled, but collection may take longer than usual. There is no bulk waste collection this week.

Portsmouth

The main and secondary roads are now passable, but officials warn drivers to still use caution. Public Works will continue to treat and plow on 12-hour shifts.

City offices reopened Tuesday on a two-hour delay. The public library and Children’s Museum opened at 11 a.m. The city announced that all Tuesday trash, recycling and bulk waste collections are cancelled and have been rescheduled for collection on Saturday. All Monday trash, recycling, and bulk collections are now rescheduled for collection on Wednesday.

Suffolk

Suffolk Transit will be providing limited service Tuesday. Contact Transit Operations at (757) 214-6442, during regular business hours, for specific stop information.

City offices opened on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. Trash and TFC recycling collection is back on its normal collection schedule for Tuesday.

All primary and most secondary roads have been treated and plowed. Public Works crews continue to work in 12-hour shifts to clear the remaining snow-covered roads.

Virginia Beach

Most city offices and facilities reopened Tuesday to the public Tuesday under “modified operating conditions”, meaning some non-essential services may be limited. Mount Trashmore Park remained closed Tuesday, but all other parks are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Trash and recycling collections were suspended again Tuesday. Residents should place their carts at the curb and leave them there until collections resume. Normal yard debris and bulk item collections are suspended for the entire week and will pick up next week.

A Special Election is being held Tuesday to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates 85th House District. Polls will be open in 17 precincts from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.