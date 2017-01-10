Several Hampton Roads school districts closed Wednesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several school districts in the region announced closures for Wednesday.

Most Hampton Roads schools have been shut down since a major snow storm hit the area over the weekend, dumping between seven and 18 inches across southeastern Virginia. Crews have been working around the clock to clear roads, both on interstates and in local cities.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory reported mostly clear main roads throughout the Peninsula Tuesday. Still, neighborhood streets were tricky and packed with snow and ice.

Even with warmer temperatures Tuesday, school officials in Hampton and Newport News decided to close Wednesday because of road conditions.

Slightly warmer weather today causing much of the standing ice to melt on roadways. Remain cautious. pic.twitter.com/gYBuwBTpS2 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 10, 2017

That was the same situation in Virginia Beach. WAVY reporter Andy Fox said residential roads in the Resort City were still slippery.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools are closed Wednesday. The school district was closed Tuesday as well, even though school buildings were open as voters hit the polls for a special election.

Portsmouth Schools Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III checked on conditions at local schools along with school operations staff Tuesday. After that, the superintendent said on Twitter that schools would be closed Wednesday “out of concern for the safety of students and staff.”

Suffolk Public Schools are closed Wednesday as well. Superintendent Dr. Deran R. Whitney said many neighborhoods, back roads and secondary roads are still unsafe.

Chesapeake school officials cited road conditions in school parking lots and bus ramps for the reason the district would be closed again Wednesday.

York County, Williamsburg/James City County and Norfolk schools are all closed, too, Wednesday.

On Thursday, high temperatures are expected to reach the 60s. This should help get students back to school.