PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Did you ever imagine that wood found on the side of the road can be turned into a work of art? Tony Knowles sees it that way.

The Chesapeake native has been working with wood his entire life. Tony likes to turn wood into art. When asked to put a name to what he was doing on the application for a show, he came up with the name, Wood’s Inner Beauty. That describes basically what he does.

Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.