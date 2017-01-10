Norfolk side streets still icy following wintry weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Some residential streets remained icy Tuesday, even as temperatures started to rise in Norfolk.

City had trucks salting and sanding secondary roads during the morning and expected the sun and warming temperatures to help with remaining patches of ice.

Primary roads were 90 percent clear down to the asphalt, the city said. Eighteen plow trucks covered the city Monday night.

Neighborhood roads would not be plowed and many were still coated with a layer of snow and ice.

Mark Nuttycombe of Ocean View decided to wait a little longer before taking out his car.

“We’re doing okay roadwise on the main drags, but the back streets are still a nightmare, so I don’t even try to go out yet,” he said.

The city has used 1,100 tons of salt and 800 tons of sand.

Norfolk’s emergency manager planned to give a brief update Tuesday night at an informal city meeting.