PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Home repair and maintenance issues come up all the time, but not every homeowner has the skills to stay on top of every project. Tim Adams, owner of Mr. Handyman of Virginia Beach, and his trusty mascot “Rebel” say their team is ready to step in and take care of that to-do list once and for all. They even offer a military discount!

Mr. Handyman of Virginia Beach

MrHandyman.com/Virginia-Beach/

(757) 689-2900

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Mr. Handyman of Virginia Beach.