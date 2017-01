ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police have found Darrien Chase safe after he went missing Saturday night.

Elizabeth City Police say Chase’s sister last saw him around 7:30 p.m. Police announced that he was found around 3:11 p.m. Thursday on their Facebook page.

When Chase went missing he was wearing green jeans, black sneakers and a gray hoodie with “DG” written on the hood.