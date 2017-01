ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find Darrien Chase, who has been missing since Saturday night.

Elizabeth City Police say Chase’s sister last saw him around 7:30 p.m. At the time, he was wearing green jeans, black sneakers and a gray hoodie with “DG” written on the hood.

Police have not said if he is endangered. They are just asking anyone who may know Chase’s whereabouts to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.