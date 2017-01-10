Local hospitals report high level of flu-like illness

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Public health officials say they’re seeing a “high level” of seasonal flu-like illness in Hampton Roads.

The Eastern Shore Health District also says they’re seeing a mild flu in otherwise healthy people, which is helping the illness to spread, because symptoms are not as severe and sick people are less likely to isolate themselves.

To help prevent the spread of flu, area hospitals are strongly recommending all patients and visitors wear a mask inside hospitals, medical facilities and doctor’s offices. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at entrances to many local hospitals for the public.

Even if you had a flu vaccine or are just visiting a healthcare facility for outpatient care, officials are encouraging you to wear a mask. The vaccine is the best way to prevent getting sick, but it isn’t always 100 percent effective, according to health officials.

Data suggests sick people can spread the virus up to 24 hours before showing any symptoms.

If you’re showing symptoms of a flu-like sickness, you’re asked not to visit anyone at a local hospital. Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

Along with wearing a mask, people should also wash hands frequently, cough into sleeves or tissues, get the flu shot and stay home when you’re sick to prevent passing your illness along to someone else.

Find more information about the flu in Virginia here.