Langley Avenue death investigation ruled murder-suicide

Related Coverage Two men found dead in Newport News home were shot, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators now say the deaths of two men inside a Newport News home last month was a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the home in the first block of Langley Avenue the morning of December 21 for a welfare check. Officers got a search warrant, went inside, and discovered two men dead, 29-year-old Marcus West and 37-year-old Mark Gray, both of Newport News. They had both been shot.

On January 10, police said the Medical Examiner’s report determined it was a case of murder-suicide. Police have not released the relationship between West and Gray, only that they knew each other.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home.