In The Kitchen: Fresh and Healthy Juices

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sunshine Torrey from Fit Bar Fitness Studio and Juice Bar joined us in the kitchen today and made for us some fresh and nutritious juices.
Sunny Side (pineapple, apple, carrot, ginger)
Weight loss (apple, pineapple, cucumber, celery)
Stamina (pineapple, apple, beets, ginger)
Don’t forget the Grand Re-opening Celebration
Saturday – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family fun activities, dance, fitness classes, membership specials
Fit Bar Fitness Studio And Smoothie Bar
3280 Academy Ave
Portsmouth
FitBarVA.com
(757) 483-3111
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fit Bar Fitness Studio And Smoothie Bar.