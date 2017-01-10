Federal job fair for college students to be held Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local Federal agencies are holding a job fair for college students Wednesday at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building on Front Street.

The event will feature multiple federal agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, NASA Langley Research Center, and Navy Facilities Command, according to a news release.

During the job fair current employees and job recruiters will provide information on federal job benefits, the Federal pathways to internships and current job openings.

The job fair will be held at 803 Front Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will be required to show a government issued id, such as a driver’s license, to gain access to the event, according to the release.