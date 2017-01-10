Eyes of the Roshi: Life Imitates Art

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new independent action-drama filmed in Virginia and North Carolina is opening at the NARO Friday at midnight. Ethan Marten and Grand Master Adam Nguyen stopped by to talk about the story and show us some of the moves that put the “action” in this action-drama.

Eyes of the Roshi

Premiere Event

Friday

Midnight Madness at the NARO Theater in Norfolk

Tickets & Information: eyesoftheroshi.com/onlinestore

Military families can use discount code “MILTHANKSHALF” for half price tickets

You can call (757) 334-YOGA for classes with Grandmaster Adam or visit MasterAdam.com