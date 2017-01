PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A person was discovered dead in Portsmouth Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Effingham Street just before 10 a.m. to investigate a suspicious situation, according to Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police.

This is currently being classified as a death investigation.

An image from the scene shows the perimeter surrounded with police tape.

