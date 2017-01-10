Crews making progress on snowy roads in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Part of the City of Hampton’s snow removal strategy involves the old Best Buy parking lot off of Pine Chapel Road.

So far, according to the city, 250 truckloads of snow have been pulled from the streets of Hampton and dumped in the parking lot. That’s over 7,000 tons of snow, and if you melted it, you would have over one million gallons of water.

If you travel the roads of Hampton, you’ll find big piles of snow located along most roads. Those piles are slowly disappearing in the claws of trucks, known as knuckle booms: Trucks used to pick up bulky items during trash days.

George Whisenant is employed by Public Works and spent Tuesday dumping snow in the parking lot.

“This is how we pick up large trash around the city, the bulk trash, not the trash in the cans.”

In the residential areas of Hampton and Newport News, slick icy roads are starting to melt due to warmer temperatures.

Larry Biermann went for a drive on Traverse Road in Newport News.

“This is the first time I’ve been on the road and…I thought it would be clear by now, but they are looking good, just a little slick.”

Elke Kuiles, a Newport News resident, was scraping the walk to get off the ice.

“I work from home, so I don’t get off from work and the kids are here, so I am ready for the kids to go back to school,” she said with a laugh. “The way things are looking, I don’t think they are going back tomorrow.”

Kuiles is correct — school was later canceled for Wednesday.

In Newport News, off Traverse Road, letter carrier Gerald Draughon was hard at work.

“Neither snow nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night will deter us from doing our job,” he said.

Draughon is dedicated, like others with the United States Postal Service, as 10 On Your Side found him going door-to-door on foot in the icy and snowy conditions.

“It’s real difficult, so each step is two steps, but it’s my job and what I get paid for, and I am having fun.”

Gerald says this storm is not as bad as past ones.The last bad weather event he fell twice carrying letters to doors.

“I have been out here nine years. It is like coming home every day.”