City of Hampton seeks opinions from residents on animal control issues

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton wants to hear from residents about two animal control issues currently under study.

The city’s leash law says that a dog off its owner’s property — not on a hunt or in a dog park — must be under the owner’s “immediate control.” This can include a leash or voice control. Officials want to know whether residents think this is sufficient or not.

Hampton has no limit on the number of adult dogs or adult cats one household can have. The city is trying to determine whether a restriction is needed or if current laws addressing minimum requirements for animal care and hoarding are OK. This law would apply to residential households, not licensed commercial businesses, like kennels. Any change in the law wouldn’t impact any validly licensed dogs or cats owned by a household on the effective date of the new change in law, but future dogs and cats brought into the household would be limited.

You can find the online survey here. Your feedback will go to the Animal Control Advisory Committee, which will consider your input before making recommendations to city council.