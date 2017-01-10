Airman who served at Langley-Eustis injured in Florida airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WAVY) — An active duty member of the U.S. Air Force, who was once assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, was injured in a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport

Air Force officials say Senior Master Sgt. Christopher B. Prather was hurt in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6.

Sergeant Prather is a Vehicle Maintenance Major Command Functional Manager at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, where he’s been since August 2016. In that capacity, officials say he conducts manning, force development and career field management in his specialty for Airmen in the commands he supports.

Sergeant Prather was previously assigned to Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis from 2011 to 2016.

Officials say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Army veteran, loaded his weapon in a bathroom stall before opening fire on fellow passengers, killing five and wounding six others, including Prather.

10 On Your Side has also learned that one of the five people killed in the shooting was a Virginia Beach man, Terry Andres.

