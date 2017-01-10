A vision in white: Snow inspires winter wedding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Much of the region came to a halt during our first winter storm the season. But the snow couldn’t put a damper on a York County couple’s love. Braving the elements, one couple had their wedding under a blanket of snow.

The bride tells 10 On Your Side she was set on having an outdoor wedding. She describes her relationship with her husband as spontaneous. So, on Friday night, when they heard about the snowstorm, they thought, “why not get married this weekend?”

Instead of walking down an aisle, Sara Louisa Garcia-Smythe walked down the beach during a snowstorm.

“It was really cold! I actually fell in the snow after the ceremony was done so my hands were completely red afterwards,” she said.

Garcia-Smythe and her husband Jon tied the knot Saturday afternoon, as the sun set on 2017’s first major storm.

“I wanted something special and memorable that me and Jon, you know, can hold dear to our heart and this was perfect for us,” Garcia-Smythe said.

It certainly was a memorable day as the couple said “I do” in front of a small group of family, friends and the groom’s youth pastor.

“They all chipped in something to make it a special, memorable day for me and Jon. And it was really a blessing that we were able to have everyone there,” said Garcia-Smythe.

The newlyweds own a photography business. They’ve seen their fair share of weddings and knew they wanted their wedding to be different. When they learned of the snowstorm, inspiration struck.

Garcia-Smythe said, “The best sunsets in Virginia are over the James River and the best spot to see them is actually Huntington Beach.”

It turned their favorite photography spot into the place where they would tie the knot.

“It was perfect for us to come here and get married at sunset,” Garcia-Smythe said.

They braved the cold and the snow to create memories that would last a lifetime.

“You really don’t feel the cold when you’re just so happy and surrounded by that much love,” said Garcia-Smythe. “Everything worked out just fine. We had a wonderful wedding, we had lots of laughs, and it was a beautiful and memoriable experience for us.”

As for family and friends who couldn’t make it out for the wedding, the couple streamed it on Facebook Live. Garcia-Smyth says it gave their family across the country the chance to join in their celebration.