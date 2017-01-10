21st Street shooting classified a murder-suicide, Newport News police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a double shooting at a home on 21st Street last month has been classified as a murder-suicide.

At 7:34 a.m. on Dec. 28, police were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman downstairs with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 24-year-old Quinaya Brown.

Police checked upstairs and found a man, who was identified as 31-year-old Sean Ward, with a gunshot wound as well. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Brown lived in the home where the two were found dead. Police say Ward lived next door. The two did not live together, according to police.

Police have not said who was responsible for the shooting.

