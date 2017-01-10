10 On Your Side investigates plowed over bike lane pylons

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 10 On Your Side viewer contacted us with safety concerns for cyclists after a snow plow took down several pylons in front of his home on Llewellyn Avenue.

The man says it happened yesterday and he wants the city to do something about it.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings took his concerns to the city.

According to Trista Pope Fayton, Management Services Administrator for the City, “Bike lanes are part of the City’s transportation network. The pylons are intended to break-away because we realize whether hit by a car or plow, these situations will arise. As such, replacement is relatively easy and part of the maintenance of the bike lanes similar to pothole repairs are maintenance for our roads.”

10 On Your Side wanted to know just how much taxpayer money is involved in the repairs and how long it’ll take to be fixed.

Our Brandi Cummings is working to get those answers. Watch her story tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6:15 with coverage beginning at 4.