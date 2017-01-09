PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Maya Holihan and Pearl Taylor are once again joining forces to showcase the best florists, photographers, fashion and more at the Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase. This year two runways will double your chances to gush over gowns and get inspired for your own big day.

House of Maya presents the 2017 Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase

Sunday

11am to 4pm

Tickets & Info:

UniquelyYoursBridalShowcase.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase.