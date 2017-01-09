The Red Cross needs your donation amid severe blood shortage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors in the area to give blood or platelets now.
The winter weather has made for a severe blood shortage throughout the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region.
Snowy and icy roads forced 27 blood drives to cancel in the region, causing about 750 donations to go uncollected. Last month, nearly 100 blood drives across the country were canceled because of weather, resulting in a loss of more than 3,100 blood donations.
Overall, hectic holiday schedules meant many regular donors were busy and the inclement weather together contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.
“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.
Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to donate by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites. Across the board, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.
Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire can help speed up the donation process.
Here are some upcoming blood drives in the area:
Chesapeake
Jan. 13: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 233 Mann Drive
Jan. 15/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
Jan. 16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
Jan. 16/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive
Jan. 17/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South
Jan. 19/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cavalier Ford, 4021 Portsmouth Boulevard
Franklin
Jan. 20/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount
Jan. 13/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive, Franklin
Jan. 19/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive, Franklin
Isle of Wight
Jan. 12/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street, Smithfield
James City County
Jan. 12/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stonehouse Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway, Toano
Jan. 13: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Colonial Heritage Active Adult Community, 6500 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg
Jan. 20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive, Williamsburg
Jan. 20: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg
Jan. 20: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road, Williamsburg
Newport News
Jan. 12: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., ECPI, 1001 Omni Boulevard
Jan. 16: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Andrews Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street
Jan. 17: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 860 Omni Boulevard
Norfolk
Jan. 16: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
Jan. 18: 2:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Pius Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive
Jan. 20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 150 West Main Street, 150 West Main Street
Jan. 21: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church Of The Ascension, 405 Talbot Hall Road
Poquoson
Jan. 12: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 500 City Hall Avenue
Portsmouth
Jan. 21: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane
Suffolk
Jan. 18: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road
Jan. 19: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 917 Carolina Road
Surry
Jan. 22: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 5738 Colonial Trail East
Virginia Beach
Jan. 12: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sandbridge Rescue Squad Sta 17, 305 Sandbridge Road
Jan. 12: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Jan. 13: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Road
Jan. 14: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Jan. 16: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 644 Little Neck Road
Jan. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Jan. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christian Broadcasting Network, 1000 Centerville Turnpike
Jan. 17: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heron Ridge Golf Club, 2973 Heron Ridge Drive
Jan. 18: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1434 Air Rail Avenue
Jan. 19: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Michael Lutheran, 2208 Princess Anne Road
Jan. 19: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Jan. 21: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Jan. 22: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Church of the Acension, 4853 Princess Anne Road
York
Jan. 15: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road, Seaford
Jan. 13: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 3800 Big Bethel Road, Yorktown
Jan. 14: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9041 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown
Dare
Jan. 17: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., The Elizabethan Gardens, 1411 National Park Road, Manteo
Jan. 20: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway, Nags Head
Pasquotank
Jan. 14: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Newland Providence Ruritan Club, Hwy 158 at Morgans Corner, Elizabeth City
Perquimans
Jan. 5: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street, Hertford
Jan. 19: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 642 Pasquotank Drive, 642 Pasquotank Dr., Hertford