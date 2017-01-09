The Red Cross needs your donation amid severe blood shortage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors in the area to give blood or platelets now.

The winter weather has made for a severe blood shortage throughout the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region.

Snowy and icy roads forced 27 blood drives to cancel in the region, causing about 750 donations to go uncollected. Last month, nearly 100 blood drives across the country were canceled because of weather, resulting in a loss of more than 3,100 blood donations.

Overall, hectic holiday schedules meant many regular donors were busy and the inclement weather together contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Mid-Atlantic Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to donate by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites. Across the board, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire can help speed up the donation process.

Here are some upcoming blood drives in the area:

Chesapeake

Jan. 13: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 233 Mann Drive

Jan. 15/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

Jan. 16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

Jan. 16/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive

Jan. 17/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

Jan. 19/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cavalier Ford, 4021 Portsmouth Boulevard

Franklin

Jan. 20/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount

Jan. 13/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive, Franklin

Jan. 19/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive, Franklin

Isle of Wight

Jan. 12/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street, Smithfield

James City County

Jan. 12/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stonehouse Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway, Toano

Jan. 13: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Colonial Heritage Active Adult Community, 6500 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg

Jan. 20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive, Williamsburg

Jan. 20: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

Jan. 20: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road, Williamsburg

Newport News

Jan. 12: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., ECPI, 1001 Omni Boulevard

Jan. 16: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Andrews Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street

Jan. 17: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 860 Omni Boulevard

Norfolk

Jan. 16: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

Jan. 18: 2:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Pius Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive

Jan. 20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 150 West Main Street, 150 West Main Street

Jan. 21: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church Of The Ascension, 405 Talbot Hall Road

Poquoson

Jan. 12: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 500 City Hall Avenue

Portsmouth

Jan. 21: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane

Suffolk

Jan. 18: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road

Jan. 19: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 917 Carolina Road

Surry

Jan. 22: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 5738 Colonial Trail East

Virginia Beach

Jan. 12: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sandbridge Rescue Squad Sta 17, 305 Sandbridge Road

Jan. 12: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Jan. 13: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Road

Jan. 14: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Jan. 16: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 644 Little Neck Road

Jan. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Jan. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christian Broadcasting Network, 1000 Centerville Turnpike

Jan. 17: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heron Ridge Golf Club, 2973 Heron Ridge Drive

Jan. 18: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1434 Air Rail Avenue

Jan. 19: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Michael Lutheran, 2208 Princess Anne Road

Jan. 19: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Jan. 21: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Jan. 22: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Church of the Acension, 4853 Princess Anne Road

York

Jan. 15: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road, Seaford

Jan. 13: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 3800 Big Bethel Road, Yorktown

Jan. 14: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9041 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown

Dare

Jan. 17: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., The Elizabethan Gardens, 1411 National Park Road, Manteo

Jan. 20: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway, Nags Head

Pasquotank

Jan. 14: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Newland Providence Ruritan Club, Hwy 158 at Morgans Corner, Elizabeth City

Perquimans

Jan. 5: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street, Hertford

Jan. 19: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 642 Pasquotank Drive, 642 Pasquotank Dr., Hertford